Advertisement

Report on GRU fire determines cooling tower suffered “significant damage”

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The fire that damaged GRU’s Deerhaven power plant last month causes significant damage according to an operational report.

An operational report included in the city commission agenda characterized the fire as a very serious incident and a cooling tower cell suffered significant damage.

The report claims the fire started on February 17th when “a contractor was cutting off bolts on circulating water lines.”

No one was hurt.

Ongoing repairs should restore the coal-fired plant by the first week of April.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala CEP members meet world-renowned horseman at OBS sale

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

The 39th annual parade of senior services information fair. The event is being hosted by the...
The 39th annual parade of Senior Services Information Fair is being held in Ocala
The 39th annual parade of senior services information fair. The event is being hosted by the...
Senior Parade 6am
Lets talk lake city fl.
The Northstar Family Resource Center is hosting its Let’s Talk event
Lets talk lake city fl.
Lets Talk 5am
You can win a trip to myrtle beach just by listening to K-Country!
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/18