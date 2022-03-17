Report on GRU fire determines cooling tower suffered “significant damage”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The fire that damaged GRU’s Deerhaven power plant last month causes significant damage according to an operational report.

An operational report included in the city commission agenda characterized the fire as a very serious incident and a cooling tower cell suffered significant damage.

The report claims the fire started on February 17th when “a contractor was cutting off bolts on circulating water lines.”

No one was hurt.

Ongoing repairs should restore the coal-fired plant by the first week of April.

