The two-day Ocala Breeders Sale broke nearly $50 million in sales

Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:23 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two more horses sold Wednesday for seven figures as the OBS March sale of two-year-olds wrapped up.
A Colt sired by More than Ready from Broad Spectrum fetched $1.2 million.
A Filly sired by triple crown winner American Pharoah also sold for a million dollars.
Overall, the two-day sale nearly broke $50 million in sales with an average selling price of more than $130,000.
