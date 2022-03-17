The two-day Ocala Breeders Sale broke nearly $50 million in sales

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two more horses sold Wednesday for seven figures as the OBS March sale of two-year-olds wrapped up.

A Colt sired by More than Ready from Broad Spectrum fetched $1.2 million.

A Filly sired by triple crown winner American Pharoah also sold for a million dollars.

Overall, the two-day sale nearly broke $50 million in sales with an average selling price of more than $130,000.

