UF Bikes is having a giveaway event to celebrate UF Campus Bike Month

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - March is UF Campus Bike Month, and Thursday UF Bikes is holding a giveaway event.

UF Bikes and Public Safety will be giving out free lights and helmets for a safe bike ride.

You can also bring your own bike and get it registered for free.

They will be out at the Turlington Plaza from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

