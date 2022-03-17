UF Bikes is having a giveaway event to celebrate UF Campus Bike Month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - March is UF Campus Bike Month, and Thursday UF Bikes is holding a giveaway event.

UF Bikes and Public Safety will be giving out free lights and helmets for a safe bike ride.

You can also bring your own bike and get it registered for free.

They will be out at the Turlington Plaza from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

