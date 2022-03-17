University of Florida leaders react to the internal investigation finding no merit to allegations that COVID-19 data was suppressed

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Our interest is finding answers that benefit society” said David Norton.

UF Vice President for Research, David Norton, led a faculty based investigation committee after an anonymous report from the UF Faculty Senate.

The report claimed that there was pressure to destroy Covid-19 data and to created barriers, as well as delay publication of the data.

RELATED STORY: University of Florida investigation finds no merit to allegations COVID-19 data was suppressed

“I think we zeroed in on where the issues were, and the difference is between public health surveillance data and research data” said Norton.

Multiple researchers at UF worked with the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) to identify contact tracing.

The investigation committee determined the allegation likely came from a zoom call in October of 2020, where UF researchers shared data in a manner that violated the agreement they signed with FDOH.

“These people had a dual role, it that challenging yes. But they are professionals” said Norton.

The UF Faculty Senate Chair, David Bloom, said the committee did a thorough job in the investigation.

“This is something that we deal with a lot. When you’re working in medical sciences. Where you’re working with human samples and human data there are limitations on what that can be used for” said David Bloom.

Faculty reminded researchers about the agreement, but work between the University and Florida Department of Health continued without pause.

Norton says that research integrity is vital to the university and any allegations that go against that are taken very serious.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.