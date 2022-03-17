Advertisement

University of Florida leaders react to the internal investigation finding no merit to allegations that COVID-19 data was suppressed

University of Florida leaders react to the internal investigation finding no merit to allegations that COVID-19 data was suppressed
By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Our interest is finding answers that benefit society” said David Norton.

UF Vice President for Research, David Norton, led a faculty based investigation committee after an anonymous report from the UF Faculty Senate.

The report claimed that there was pressure to destroy Covid-19 data and to created barriers, as well as delay publication of the data.

RELATED STORY: University of Florida investigation finds no merit to allegations COVID-19 data was suppressed

“I think we zeroed in on where the issues were, and the difference is between public health surveillance data and research data” said Norton.

Multiple researchers at UF worked with the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) to identify contact tracing.

The investigation committee determined the allegation likely came from a zoom call in October of 2020, where UF researchers shared data in a manner that violated the agreement they signed with FDOH.

“These people had a dual role, it that challenging yes. But they are professionals” said Norton.

The UF Faculty Senate Chair, David Bloom, said the committee did a thorough job in the investigation.

“This is something that we deal with a lot. When you’re working in medical sciences. Where you’re working with human samples and human data there are limitations on what that can be used for” said David Bloom.

Faculty reminded researchers about the agreement, but work between the University and Florida Department of Health continued without pause.

Norton says that research integrity is vital to the university and any allegations that go against that are taken very serious.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

The 39th annual parade of senior services information fair. The event is being hosted by the...
The 39th annual parade of Senior Services Information Fair is being held in Ocala
The 39th annual parade of senior services information fair. The event is being hosted by the...
Senior Parade 6am
Lets talk lake city fl.
The Northstar Family Resource Center is hosting its Let’s Talk event
Lets talk lake city fl.
Lets Talk 5am
You can win a trip to myrtle beach just by listening to K-Country!
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/18