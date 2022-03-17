“We believe there is a tie, possibly, to the Alachua County area”: GCSO investigates threats of violence at district schools

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Students and staff are back on campus at Trenton Middle and High School Thursday, after having yesterday off while the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office investigates the several bomb threats made against schools in the district this last week.

To ensure a safe environment Sheriff Bobby Schultz, and all of his deputies, are working tirelessly. They’ve even been sweeping all four county campuses at before students start their day.

“It’s very taxing on any agency but especially on a small, financially constrained agency,” said Sheriff Schultz. “This is a big lift.”

RELATED STORY: Two Gilchrist County schools continue to be closed during investigation into threats

To help speed up the investigation they’ve teamed up with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Schultz said this collaboration is also helping ASO in their investigation.

“We believe there is a tie, possibly, to the Alachua County area,” said Sheriff Schultz.

School is expected to continue as normal, however, parents are asked to be ready for the possibility of more last-minute school closures.

“If we find that you’re the person that did it I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure you’re arrested and prosecuted to the fullest and were going to be asking for restitution and we want to bring closure,” Sheriff Schultz added.

A five thousand dollar reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

RELATED STORY: Excitement builds as Trenton Middle High School construction nears completion

If you have information regarding the recent threats to the schools in Gilchrist County, please contact the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 463-3410, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.