What’s Growing On: Angel Gardens grows more than 2,000 rose varieties using natural products

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Pamela Greenewald has owned Angel Gardens for more than 30 years.

Greenewald has grown roses for 16 years, specializing in old roses, or heirloom roses that were found before 1867.

Old roses are better adapted to the warmth and humidity in the Sunshine State and hold onto their fragrant gene, said Greenewald.

Her beginning was self-made.

“My suppliers turned into people I didn’t want to do business with anymore. So I said, well, maybe I can do it. I started sticking the cuttings into the bathtubs in the back of the shop, and the roots would grow all over the bathtub. And I was like, oh my God I can do this,” explained Greenewald.

Angel Gardens is home to one of four organic commercial rose nurseries in the world.

Greenewald grows more than 2,000 different rose varieties year after year.

She sells roses across the world, finding and caring for rare rose types, both modern and heirloom.

“There’s really just one secret and it’s called the divine intelligence of nature,” Greenewald said with a smile, “When we have insects and bugs coming into our yards, and starting to create havoc in the spring, the best thing we can do for them and the easiest thing to do, is to tie your hands behind your back and quit interfering.”

Greenewald explained most bugs are helpful to plants, and will manage pest problems on their own.

Chemical fertilizers and pesticides are nowhere to be found at Angel Gardens, and Greenewald believes it’s the best way to ensure beautiful blooms.

To check out Angel Gardens, the 15th annual Rose Lover’s Gathering will be hosted there May 7 from 12-6 PM.

The event is free and will feature rose-infused honey, food, live music, and of course, roses.

The nursery is located at 21299 Old Bellamy Rd in Alachua. More information on the garden and upcoming events can be found by clicking here.

