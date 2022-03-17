“What’s up” with WIND-FM 3/17
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Our chats with WIND-FM are always pure gold.
The real meaning of St. Patrick’s Day and how Lisa actually injured her foot in our weekly chat with Hunter and Parker.
