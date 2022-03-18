Man arrested after hours-long manhunt over county lines

SHILOH, Fla. (WCJB) - A middle-aged man from northern Marion County is finally in custody after leading deputies on a manhunt across county lines. Doing it all while he was naked. The man who’s now behind bars, is Daniel Robbins, 54.

Daniel Robbins, 54, was arrested Friday morning after an hours-long manhunt. He shot at Marion County sheriff's deputies several times before the search ensued. (MCSO)

On Thursday at 1 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) got a call for service for a case of domestic battery in the Shiloh neighborhood, just outside of Micanopy. Multiple units including K-9, SWAT, aviation, and other deputies ended up responding to the scene.

“When we responded we were able to speak to the victim who stated that Daniel Robbins had been physically battering her for about a week,” said MCSO Public Information Officer Valerie Strong.

According to the arrest affidavit, written by Deputy Robert Bosnyak, he “shook her violently” and would tell “her to shut up.” She advised deputies that this behavior happened three times during the past week. She told deputies that on March 15, she went to bed with her clothes on because she said, “she felt scared.” When Robbins realized she was still dressed, he shook her awake at 3:30 a.m. and began to grab “household items” and threw them at her.

In Deputy Billy Burleson’s report, on March 17, two deputies and a corporal (their names have been redacted as they are victims in this case) meet with Robbins outside his home. Once they made contact, Robbins retreated into the house and began shooting at them from a window. The deputies returned fire.

Both parties withdrew for a moment, but when Robbins was confronted again, he fired a second round of shots at the deputies, the report states. Strong said no one was injured during the confrontation.

“At that point, a manhunt began as he took off running through the woods,” Strong said. “Having to have enough people to search the woods for him was a little bit more challenging for deputies than him running in an open field.”

The last sentence Deputy Burleson wrote in his report, was requesting a mental health evaluation for Robbins.

RELATED: MCSO arrests dangerous, nude man, Daniel Robbins

The Leitner family has been in Shiloh since the 1840′s. Annabelle Leitner said it’s usually just family squabbles that go on in the neighborhood. She said she’s never seen anything like this, “Occasionally, we’ve had incidents happen, but nothing like this.”

Up until about 30 years ago, it’s been the same three families living in the area, said Leitner. “That’s my nephew-in-law,” she said pointing down the road with a smile. “My neighbor,” she said pointing in the opposite direction, “that’s my first cousin.” There’s been “an influx of people moving in,” she said, “and we don’t really know each other.”

The most frustrating part about the incident, Leitner said, was the lack of communication from the sheriff’s office.

“There were rumors going on all over the place, but when you asked for the source, they wouldn’t give you the source,” she said. “The first press release from the sheriff’s department, that was the first official thing we had.”

TRENDING: Marion County receives millions in funding from Governor DeSantis for storm damage recovery.

The search for Robbins finally ended at 12:30 Friday morning. Alachua County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Swiller and his partner Micco, found “fresh footprints” in Micanopy, according to a press release from MCSO.

They found a naked Robbins on Southeast 21st Street in Micanopy. He was placed under arrested and was taken to the Alachua County Jail. He has since been transferred to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held with no bond.

“It’s a great case of both counties cooperating and communicating to apprehend Mr. Robbins.”

Robbins faces charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Domestic Battery, on a person 65 years or older.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.