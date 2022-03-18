Advertisement

Man arrested for posing as a woman to solicit explicit pictures from children

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wladimir Symonette, 36, is being charged with two counts of soliciting a child to commit sex acts.

Gainesville police arrested Symonette for posing as a woman online and soliciting sexually explicit images from children.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Police say they got a cyber tip that child sex abuse material was received by a computer at the 3000 block of Southwest 23rd Terrace.

After serving a warrant to his house, he originally claimed he was borrowing the computer the content was uploaded to, but eventually admitted to using the fake profile to lure children on the website tagged.

