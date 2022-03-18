Man arrested for posing as a woman to solicit explicit pictures from children

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wladimir Symonette, 36, is being charged with two counts of soliciting a child to commit sex acts.

Gainesville police arrested Symonette for posing as a woman online and soliciting sexually explicit images from children.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Police say they got a cyber tip that child sex abuse material was received by a computer at the 3000 block of Southwest 23rd Terrace.

After serving a warrant to his house, he originally claimed he was borrowing the computer the content was uploaded to, but eventually admitted to using the fake profile to lure children on the website tagged.

TRENDING STORY: Gilchrist County Schools will be closed due to numerous bomb threats

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.