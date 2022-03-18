Marion County receives millions in funding from Governor DeSantis for storm damage recovery.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly $30M in funding will go toward Marion County recovery efforts after severe tornado damage.

DeSantis visited Ocala to survey the damage and met with families that were impacted. As part of the aid, $4M will go to low-income people in Marion, Putnam, Clay, and Highland counties to help them achieve self-sufficiency.

The other $25.5M will go to help with heating and cooling units, as well as utility set up and power connection.

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces More Than $29.5 Million Available to Floridians Impacted by Severe Weather in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and Secretary Dane Eagle announced that more than $29.5 million in funding and resources is available to assist income-qualified individuals, including the families and individuals in Marion County, as well as other counties impacted by recent severe weather events in Central and Northeast Florida. These funds are made available in partnership with local Community Action Agencies (CAA).

“When a disaster strikes, both local and state agencies have roles in getting our communities back on their feet,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “My administration will continue to work with state agencies so that those impacted by disasters can access the resources they need to recover.”

Today, Governor DeSantis visited Ocala to survey damages caused by the severe weather events and meet with impacted families.

“Our thoughts are with every Floridian affected by the devastating weather events that occurred on March 11th and 12th,” said Secretary Dane Eagle. “Governor DeSantis is committed to assisting the communities impacted by these events, and DEO is prepared to support his mission by connecting Florida families to meaningful resources in their time of need.”

The Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) disperses available funding for Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to local Community Action Agencies (CAAs). DEO is working with the CAAs in Clay, Putnam, Highlands, and Marion Counties to provide CSBG and LIHEAP assistance to help impacted individuals and families meet their immediate needs.

Available Resources:

$4,010,045 in CSBG funding is available to assist eligible income-qualified households in Marion, Clay, Putnam, and Highlands counties with attaining the skills, knowledge, and motivation necessary to achieve self-sufficiency. Services may include the following:

- Emergency health

- Food

- Housing

- Debris Removal

- Repair electrical wiring or gas lines

- Personal documentation (Driver’s License, ID Cards)

- Medical Supplies

- Day Care

- Transportation Assistance

- Housing Counseling

- Financial Management Assistance

- Nutrition Programs

- Community Gardening Projects

- Food Banks

- Job Counseling

- Placement and Training Services

- Homeless Prevention Programs

$25,522,570 in LIHEAP funding is available to assist income-qualified families in Marion, Clay, Putnam, and Highlands counties with home heating and cooling costs. Services may include the following:

- Home heating and cooling costs - Utility relocation setup and deposit- Disaster-related temporary housing- HVAC Replacement- Generator Purchase

- Electrical Power Cable Connection

If you believe you may be eligible, you can contact the CAA serving the county in which you live to learn more about assistance programs.

Marion County residents may contact the Central Florida Community Action Agency, 411 North Main St., Suite 210, Gainesville, FL 32601, PH: 352-373-7667

Clay and Putnam County residents may contact the Northeast Florida Community Action Agency, 4070 Boulevard Center Drive, 4500 Bldg., Suite 200, Jacksonville, FL 32207, PH: 904-398-7472

Highlands County residents may contact the Agricultural and Labor Program, 300 Lynchburg Road, Lake Alfred, FL 33850, PH: 863-956-3491

