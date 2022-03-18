Multiple hit-and-runs under investigation in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are investigating multiple hit-and-runs that happened Thursday night.

Gainesville Police are identifying the suspect from a hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital.

Officers are looking for 38-year-old Daniel Screws.

Officers say the woman, believed to be a student, was riding a scooter on University Avenue Thursday night.

They say Screws was driving the other way when he turned onto Northwest 23rd Street and hit her with his silver pickup truck.

Officers say the injuries are serious but she is conscious and talking.

Police also made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run.

19-year-old James O’Reilly was arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter, damage to property, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police say O’Reilly was driving on the 3600 block Southwest 34th Street around 6:30 p.m. when he ran off the roadway and hit a pedestrian.

Bystanders tried to give CPR to the victim until medics arrived.

The victim was taken to UF Health Shands where they were pronounced dead.

O’Reilly’s bond has been set at $320,000.

TRENDING STORY: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is hosting the launch of the Rex and Brody Foundation

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.