The Perfect Match: Graduating University of Florida medical students find out residency locations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of graduating University of Florida students meet their perfect match and figured out where they are continuing their journey in the field of medicine.

Friday was Match Day for this year’s graduating class at the UF College of Medicine. Students and their families gathered in the Champions Club at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to learn where they will go for residency. Letters with each students residency location were handed out. Students then decided to open and learn with their friends and family and then share on stage with their classmates. Morgan Cribbin, a medical student who is graduating this spring, was anxious to learn where she was going.

“Who else does this? Normally when you interview for a job, you know where the job is and you know where you’re going to go. I think the whole process is very unique,” said Cribbin.

Ultimately, Cribbin will be studying general surgery at Pittsburg.

Neydric Jean is an Army Veteran who was sparred from waiting anxiously. He learned that his next step will be Walter Reed Medical Center a few days ago. He still wanted to at the ceremony to share this experience with his peers.

“I’m still happy to be here. I’m still really ecstatic to see all my friends find out. But, me knowing where I’m going it takes a little bit of the surprise, but the honor is still there,” said Jean.

After Walter Reed, Jean will look to start his residency in the field of Anesthesiology.

While several students are branching out too numerous cities across the nation, there where several who will stay in Gainesville and be accepting positions at UF Health Shands.

