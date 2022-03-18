UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in hit and run that sent a woman to the hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

UPDATE: Daniel Screws was arrested Saturday after fleeing the scene.

According to official GPD reports, Screws hit the student while turning left off of university avenue.

When leaving the scene, Screws spoke to an officer away from the accident then fled after not leaving his information.

That officer’s bodycam footage was used to identify Screws.

He is being held without bond for failing to stop after a crash.

As of today, the student is in stable condition.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are looking for the person they say hit a woman on a scooter with his car and then drove off.

According to police, the woman, believed to be a student, was traveling west on university avenue around 6:00 pm

When a car heading east tried turning onto Northwest 23rd Street.

That’s when the car hit her.

Police say she is in critical condition but is stable and talking.

They add they know who the driver is and what car they were driving.

