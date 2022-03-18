Advertisement

Report: Florida QB Emory Jones to enter transfer portal

Loaded quarterback room at UF with presence of Richardson, addition of Miller III
Jones stayed on through two days of spring practice
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After committing to a return to Florida for the start of spring practice, it appears quarterback Emory Jones has once again reversed field. Jones, who took the majority of snaps last fall as a redshirt junior, is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN.

Jones threw for 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns but also 13 interceptions last season as Florida went 6-7. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 758 yards and four touchdowns.

Jones originally sought a transfer following the end of the regular season but stayed on through the team’s appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl and the hiring of new head coach Billy Napier. Redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson, who played well at times last season, is back practicing without a knee brace after recovering from surgery. Napier also landed Jack Miller III, a transfer from Ohio State, to compete for the starting role.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

Dixie County H.S., Friday
Dixie County takes down Trenton in high school softball, 7-4
Dixie County takes down Trenton 7-4
Columbia routs GHS for eighth straight win
Florida outfielder Jud Fabian (4) steals third on a wild pitch during an NCAA baseball game...
Gator baseball team strikes early, holds off Alabama, 6-4 in SEC opener
Columbia's Chandler Howard stands on third base during the Tigers home game against the...
Tigers top Hurricanes for eighth straight win