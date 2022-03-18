Report: Florida QB Emory Jones to enter transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After committing to a return to Florida for the start of spring practice, it appears quarterback Emory Jones has once again reversed field. Jones, who took the majority of snaps last fall as a redshirt junior, is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN.

Jones threw for 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns but also 13 interceptions last season as Florida went 6-7. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 758 yards and four touchdowns.

Jones originally sought a transfer following the end of the regular season but stayed on through the team’s appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl and the hiring of new head coach Billy Napier. Redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson, who played well at times last season, is back practicing without a knee brace after recovering from surgery. Napier also landed Jack Miller III, a transfer from Ohio State, to compete for the starting role.

