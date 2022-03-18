Advertisement

Florida hires Todd Golden as men’s basketball coach

Golden takes over for Mike White, who led Florida for seven seasons
Florida 20-13 this season with NIT game to come
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida announced San Francisco’s Todd Golden as its next men’s basketball head coach on Friday, replacing Mike White.

The 36 year old Golden led the Dons to a record of 24-10 this season, including the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998. No. 10 seed San Francisco was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament late Thursday night with a first-round overtime loss to Murray State. Overall, Golden was 57-36 in three seasons at San Francisco.

Golden also has previous experience in the SEC, having served as an assistant at Auburn from 2014-16.

White led Florida for the last seven seasons, compiling a record of 142-88 and a first round exit in this year’s SEC Tournament. White took the job at Georgia over the weekend. Florida did not make the NCAA Tournament and opened the NIT Tournament with a 79-74 win over Iona on Wednesday night. Florida continues NIT play Sunday at Xavier.

One challenge Golden will face in the rugged SEC will be attracting and keeping top-notch talent. In recent years, SEC schools like Auburn, Tennessee, and Texas A&M have added depth and quality to the league by hiring experienced coaches with a track record of success at major programs.

