School threat investigation continues in Gilchrist County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff Bobby Schultz is confirming that Gilchrist County schools have received numerous threats throughout the week.

Schultz says in a statement that since the first threat was made toward Bell Middle-High School, several more threats have been made toward all schools in the county. There is no update on the status of the investigation or any arrests made in connection to the threats.

The school district opted to close all schools in the district today to help the investigation.

