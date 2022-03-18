Sheriff’s deputies are asking aid from the public for information about a 2005 cold case

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for information on a cold case death from 2005.

Today marks the anniversary of when officers found Wende Ellinger dead after a fire at her home on SW 84th avenue.

She was last seen the day before.

Detectives determined she had injuries “before” the fire.

She was the mother of three small children.

The children were not home at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

