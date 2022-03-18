Weekend Planner: 3/18/22

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! There’s plenty of fun to be had in NCFL this weekend.

This year’s Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day is this Saturday at Gainesville Regional Airport’s University Air Center.

The free event features live music from the TreeTop Flyers, helicopter rides over Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, food trucks, and pilot workshops.

Events begin at 10 AM and run through 3 PM.

In Marion County, professional rodeo is back Friday and Saturday.

The Southeastern Pro Rodeo is holding its 29th annual event at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.

Each performance begins at 7:30 PM and features competitions ranging from barrel racing, tie-down roping, and of course, bull-riding.

Doors open at 5:30 each night. You can find a link to buy tickets here.

In Homosassa Springs, it’s never too late to celebrate Mardi Gras. The city’s rotary club is hosting their annual Shrimpapalooza at the Homosassa Civic Center on Saturday from 9 AM to 6 PM. The festival’s parade begins at 10 AM and live music will take the stage afterward, featuring singer Cajun Dave and the Strutt Dance Band.

In Gator sports, the volleyball team takes on Georgia Tech at 11 AM Saturday. And the defending national champion Gator Men’s Tennis team has a home match versus Mississippi State at 1 PM Sunday.

Enjoy your weekend!

