12-year-old dies after ATV crash in Levy County
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 12-year-old is dead after a four-wheeler crash in Levy County.
According to state troopers, the Oldsmar boy was driving with a 19-year-old passenger on SE Butler Boulevard when the ATV overturned.
The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the passenger only had minor injuries.
Officials say neither was wearing a helmet.
TRENDING STORY: Search suspended for man accused of trying to run over High Springs police officer
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.