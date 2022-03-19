Advertisement

12-year-old dies after ATV crash in Levy County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 12-year-old is dead after a four-wheeler crash in Levy County.

According to state troopers, the Oldsmar boy was driving with a 19-year-old passenger on SE Butler Boulevard when the ATV overturned.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the passenger only had minor injuries.

Officials say neither was wearing a helmet.

