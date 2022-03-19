12-year-old dies after ATV crash in Levy County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 12-year-old is dead after a four-wheeler crash in Levy County.

According to state troopers, the Oldsmar boy was driving with a 19-year-old passenger on SE Butler Boulevard when the ATV overturned.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the passenger only had minor injuries.

Officials say neither was wearing a helmet.

