Dixie County takes down Trenton in high school softball, 7-4

Sixth inning runs carry Bears to eighth victory
Late rally allows Dixie to get by Trenton
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Dixie County Bears scored a measure of revenge on defending 1A state champion Trenton, beating the Tigers on Friday, 7-4, for their second head-to-head win early this season. The Bears (8-1) previously defeated the Tigers (3-4), 5-2 back on Feb. 25. Last year, Trenton defeated Dixie County in both the district and region title games.

On Friday, the game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when Dixie County plated two runs.

Down 2-0, Trenton fought back, and clawed to within 2-1 on an RBI single by Hailey Blankenship.

Dixie County got the last word, however, and scored five times in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by RBI singles by Grace McKinnon and Juliann Smith.

The Bears return to the field on March 31 versus Bell. The Tigers visit Suwannee on March 29.

