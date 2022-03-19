Florida knocked out of Women’s NCAA Tournament by in-state rival Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Heading into their first appearance in the Women’s NCAA Tournament since the 2015-16 season, first-year head coach Kelly Rae Finley and the Florida Women’s Basketball team faced an uphill climb against the University of Central Florida.

Without leading scorer and star guard Kiki Smith, along with the absence of forward Jordyn Merritt, the No. 10 seeded Gators (21-11) lost their first round game, 69-52, to the in-state foe, No. 7 seeded Knights.

The orange and blue’s loss marked the end of their 26-0 streak against the black and gold. The victory by UCF was also the first time the program won an NCAA Tournament game.

Nina Rickards led the Gators with a team-high 17 points on 7-13 shooting. She played all 40 minutes of the first round game. Her excellent shooting performance was followed up by Zippy Broughton. The senior transfer from Rutgers chipped in with 12 points on 5-15 shooting. They were the only two Gators in double figures.

Florida only managed to shoot 40 percent or better from the field in the third quarter, when the team recorded 16 points - most points scored in any quarter for the team. The other three quarters they scored 13 points twice, and 10 in the second quarter. The offensive woes can be contributed to going 18-60 from the floor as a team and 4-20 from beyond the arch. The poor night shooting was the worst time of the season for it.

The Gators also crippled themselves by committing 16 turnovers. The Knights used the Florida miscues to score 19 of their 69 points.

Brittney Smith, Diamond Battle, and Masseny Kaba combined to pour in 58 points. Smith was a dominant low-post presence all game. She was 11-15 from the floor and continually made key shots in the paint.

Florida trailed by 15 points - the largest of the contest - with just under three minutes to go in the 1st half, before Alberta Rimdal hit a three-pointer from the left corner to cut the deficit to 30-18.

The Gators pulled within four of the Knights with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter, after Broughton hit a baseline jumper to make it a 41-37 deficit, but UCF continued to answer the bell and scored right back to keep the Gators at arm’s reach.

For the second straight time, Florida loses in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

