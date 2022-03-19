Advertisement

Florida knocked out of Women’s NCAA Tournament by in-state rival Central Florida

Florida made first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2015-16
Florida's Emanuely de Oliveira, left, and Central Florida's Masseny Kaba, right, tangle as they...
Florida's Emanuely de Oliveira, left, and Central Florida's Masseny Kaba, right, tangle as they reach for a rebound during the second half of a first round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Heading into their first appearance in the Women’s NCAA Tournament since the 2015-16 season, first-year head coach Kelly Rae Finley and the Florida Women’s Basketball team faced an uphill climb against the University of Central Florida.

Without leading scorer and star guard Kiki Smith, along with the absence of forward Jordyn Merritt, the No. 10 seeded Gators (21-11) lost their first round game, 69-52, to the in-state foe, No. 7 seeded Knights.

The orange and blue’s loss marked the end of their 26-0 streak against the black and gold. The victory by UCF was also the first time the program won an NCAA Tournament game.

Nina Rickards led the Gators with a team-high 17 points on 7-13 shooting. She played all 40 minutes of the first round game. Her excellent shooting performance was followed up by Zippy Broughton. The senior transfer from Rutgers chipped in with 12 points on 5-15 shooting. They were the only two Gators in double figures.

Florida only managed to shoot 40 percent or better from the field in the third quarter, when the team recorded 16 points - most points scored in any quarter for the team. The other three quarters they scored 13 points twice, and 10 in the second quarter. The offensive woes can be contributed to going 18-60 from the floor as a team and 4-20 from beyond the arch. The poor night shooting was the worst time of the season for it.

The Gators also crippled themselves by committing 16 turnovers. The Knights used the Florida miscues to score 19 of their 69 points.

Brittney Smith, Diamond Battle, and Masseny Kaba combined to pour in 58 points. Smith was a dominant low-post presence all game. She was 11-15 from the floor and continually made key shots in the paint.

Florida trailed by 15 points - the largest of the contest - with just under three minutes to go in the 1st half, before Alberta Rimdal hit a three-pointer from the left corner to cut the deficit to 30-18.

The Gators pulled within four of the Knights with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter, after Broughton hit a baseline jumper to make it a 41-37 deficit, but UCF continued to answer the bell and scored right back to keep the Gators at arm’s reach.

For the second straight time, Florida loses in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

Florida's Leanne Wong during an NCAA gymnastics meet on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Columbia, Mo....
Florida captures first SEC Championships meet since 2016
Wyatt Langford stands ready at the plate against Alabama.
Florida’s 18 hits overpower Alabama to clinch weekend series
Florida's Natalie Lugo prepares to pitch to Texas A&M hitter Shaylee Ackerman in their...
Florida softball loses first SEC game of the season to Texas A&M
Florida outfielder Jud Fabian (4) steals third on a wild pitch during an NCAA baseball game...
Gator baseball team strikes early, holds off Alabama, 6-4 in SEC opener