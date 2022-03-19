Gainesville woman arrested for shooting another woman in the jaw
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville is behind bars after she shot another woman in the face.
Police say the shooting happened after a woman accused a group of people of selling drugs on a street corner.
It ended with 31-year-old Kara Williams pulling out a gun and shooting into the victim’s car on Southwest 6th Avenue.
Williams claims she fired in self-defense but officers say the victim’s video-recording of the incident tells a different story.
Williams is charged with attempted murder and burglary.
TRENDING STORY: Marion County receives millions in funding from Governor DeSantis for storm damage recovery.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.