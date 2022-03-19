Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested for shooting another woman in the jaw

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville is behind bars after she shot another woman in the face. 

Police say the shooting happened after a woman accused a group of people of selling drugs on a street corner.

It ended with 31-year-old Kara Williams pulling out a gun and shooting into the victim’s car on Southwest 6th Avenue. 

Williams claims she fired in self-defense but officers say the victim’s video-recording of the incident tells a different story. 

Williams is charged with attempted murder and burglary. 

