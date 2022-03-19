Advertisement

Hundreds enjoy food, music and art at the 7th annual Rainbow Springs Art Festival

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - From hand-crafted carvings to jewelry all types of art were on display at the 7th annual Rainbow Springs Art Festival.

One artist, Sue Primeau said she started loving art when she was a kid.

“I’ve always liked art, I’ve always painted and drawn and got in trouble for drawing on walls and things I shouldn’t have been drawing on, but I’ve always had something in my hand.”

Another artist Jan Vermilya, uses pastels and also began painting when she was young and she said her work has been an outlet for her ever since.

“I’ve been doing art since I was a child and I could hold a pencil or a crayon. Throughout my life, I always used my art to be my happy place.”

As a member of Rainbow Springs Art, you’re able to teach and instruct others about different art forms.

“When they realize that they can indeed create something and you see that joy in their face or that spark in their eye that makes it worth it all,” said Primeau.

Two high school seniors will receive a $1000 scholarship to continue their art education.

“It’s really gratifying to know there’s some really good talent out there. It necessarily doesn’t have to be fine arts,” said president Bridget Hanley.

Applicants can also be into theatre and creative writing.

The festival will also be held Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

