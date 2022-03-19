Military men and women were honored in Gainesville at the University Air Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The event began with a “Fly-in” where pilots arrived by air.

Color guard and drill team members from University of Florida’s ROTC presented the colors.

This was followed by a ceremony honoring the late Marine Corporal, Bob Gasche.

People of all ages were able to meet military and civil aviators, while touring the ins and outs of various aircraft.

“It is a wide open arena for young people today to be involved in any facet of aviation. This gives them a first-hand opportunity to come out and look at the airplanes, touch the airplanes and talk to pilots and mechanics and air traffic control folks. All the people that make the aviation system work” said President of the college of missionary aviation, Bob Britton.

Attendees were able to purchase a ride in select aircrafts, where one took passengers over Ben Hill Griffin stadium.

