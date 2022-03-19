Search suspended for man accused of trying to run over High Springs police officer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have suspended the search for a man accused of trying to run over High Springs police officers during a traffic stop.

Officers say they responded to a report of a suspicious person near the intersection of US Highway 27 and Northwest 264th Street

During a traffic stop, officers say 34-year-old John Culp hit an officer with his door.

He then tried running over another officer while speeding off.

He crashed a short while later and then ran away.

TRENDING STORY: Youth in Lake City voice their opinions at an advisory council

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.