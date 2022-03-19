Advertisement

Search suspended for man accused of trying to run over High Springs police officer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have suspended the search for a man accused of trying to run over High Springs police officers during a traffic stop.

Officers say they responded to a report of a suspicious person near the intersection of US Highway 27 and Northwest 264th Street 

During a traffic stop, officers say 34-year-old John Culp hit an officer with his door. 

He then tried running over another officer while speeding off. 

He crashed a short while later and then ran away.

