Starke Police Department continuing search for missing teen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police Department are searching for missing teenager Tyonna Highsmith.

Department officials report the 16-year-old went missing on March 17th.

The teenager was last seen near her home on Grove Street in Starke.

Officials describe her as 5′ 4′'with black hair and brown streaks.

Anyone who knows any information about the teen’s whereabouts can contact the Starke Police Department.

