Tigers top Hurricanes for eighth straight win

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - For the eighth consecutive time, the Columbia High School baseball team has defeated another opponent.

Behind a 6-run 3rd inning, the Tigers (8-1) dominated the visiting Gainesville Hurricanes 9-4 to push their winning streak to eight games.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a sacrifice fly and a bases load walk in the bottom of the second, Branson Mann blew the game wide open in the bottom of the 3rd.

Mann stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs and skied a fly ball out to left field, but since there was a strong, gusty breeze blowing to left, it gave Jack Herrbold trouble fielding it and it popped out of his mit to the turf. Brayden Thomas, Ty Jackson, and Kade Jackson all touched home to increase Columbia’s lead to 5-0.

The next batter, Matt Dumas, slapped a single through the right side between first and second, which plated Mann to make it 6-0. In total, the Tigers scored six runs in the inning to balloon their advantage to 8-0.

Both teams did end up scoring one run in the 4th inning, and the Hurricanes managed to scratch out a trio of runs in the top of the 7th, but it wasn’t enough as Columbia’s early offensive explosion was too much to overcome.

The Tigers have now won their last eight games in-a-row since losing their season opener to Sandlewood on February 22.

