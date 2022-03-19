Gator baseball team strikes early, holds off Alabama, 6-4 in SEC opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCJB) -Brothers Deric and Jud Fabian combined for 4 RBI’s in the top of the second inning, including Jud’s team-leading seventh home run of the season, and BT Riopelle went 3-for-5 with a homer as No. 9 Florida won its SEC opener on Friday, 6-4 in Tuscaloosa. Florida (14-4 overall) denied a stout Alabama (12-7) comeback to hold on.

In the second inning, Deric laced a two-run single to right, and two batters later, Jud followed with a homer that made it 4-0 early. For most of the night, it was all Hunter Barco needed.

The lefthanded starter pitched a career-high eight innings, striking out 10 batters and not allowing a walk. Barco allowed just one run on 4 hits.

The Crimson Tide managed to rally off relievers Nick Ficarrotta and Blake Purnell in the ninth inning, and even put the winning run on first, trailing only 6-4. But a double play grounder ended the game, giving Florida the victory in its league opener.

Florida and Alabama face off again Saturday at 7p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.