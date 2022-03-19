Advertisement

Gator baseball team strikes early, holds off Alabama, 6-4 in SEC opener

Gators build 6-0 lead, turn crucial double play in ninth to seal victory
Florida outfielder Jud Fabian (4) steals third on a wild pitch during an NCAA baseball game...
Florida outfielder Jud Fabian (4) steals third on a wild pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Liberty on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCJB) -Brothers Deric and Jud Fabian combined for 4 RBI’s in the top of the second inning, including Jud’s team-leading seventh home run of the season, and BT Riopelle went 3-for-5 with a homer as No. 9 Florida won its SEC opener on Friday, 6-4 in Tuscaloosa. Florida (14-4 overall) denied a stout Alabama (12-7) comeback to hold on.

In the second inning, Deric laced a two-run single to right, and two batters later, Jud followed with a homer that made it 4-0 early. For most of the night, it was all Hunter Barco needed.

The lefthanded starter pitched a career-high eight innings, striking out 10 batters and not allowing a walk. Barco allowed just one run on 4 hits.

The Crimson Tide managed to rally off relievers Nick Ficarrotta and Blake Purnell in the ninth inning, and even put the winning run on first, trailing only 6-4. But a double play grounder ended the game, giving Florida the victory in its league opener.

Florida and Alabama face off again Saturday at 7p.m.

