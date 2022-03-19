UF softball team rallies for series-opening win at Texas A&M, 3-2

COLLEGE STATION, TX. (WCJB) -Florida junior Skylar Wallace delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to give the No. 5 Gators the tying and winning runs in Friday’s 3-2 win over Texas A&M in College Station. Florida (24-2) improves to 3-1 in SEC play and drops the Aggies (16-9) to 0-4 in league.

Florida trailed most of the night, and was getting shut out until Reagan Walsh’s RBI double with one out in the sixth inning. Six Gators managed one hit each, but four of those came in the decisive seventh inning rally. Over the last two games, the Gators have now scored all of their runs in either the sixth or the seventh innings, combining for six runs in those games.

Florida righthander Elizabeth Hightower pitched a complete game, allowed just three Aggie hits, and struck out eight batters.

The teams battle again Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

