Advertisement

UF softball team rallies for series-opening win at Texas A&M, 3-2

Wallace’s two-out, two-strike hit proves to be the difference vs. Aggies
Cheyenne Lindsey, Reagan Walsh, and Skylar Wallace greeting Charla Echols at the home plate...
Cheyenne Lindsey, Reagan Walsh, and Skylar Wallace greeting Charla Echols at the home plate during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament vs. James Madison on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Terrance Coakley)(Terrance Coakley | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, TX. (WCJB) -Florida junior Skylar Wallace delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to give the No. 5 Gators the tying and winning runs in Friday’s 3-2 win over Texas A&M in College Station. Florida (24-2) improves to 3-1 in SEC play and drops the Aggies (16-9) to 0-4 in league.

Florida trailed most of the night, and was getting shut out until Reagan Walsh’s RBI double with one out in the sixth inning. Six Gators managed one hit each, but four of those came in the decisive seventh inning rally. Over the last two games, the Gators have now scored all of their runs in either the sixth or the seventh innings, combining for six runs in those games.

Florida righthander Elizabeth Hightower pitched a complete game, allowed just three Aggie hits, and struck out eight batters.

The teams battle again Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

Dixie County H.S., Friday
Dixie County takes down Trenton in high school softball, 7-4
Dixie County takes down Trenton 7-4
Columbia routs GHS for eighth straight win
Florida outfielder Jud Fabian (4) steals third on a wild pitch during an NCAA baseball game...
Gator baseball team strikes early, holds off Alabama, 6-4 in SEC opener
Columbia's Chandler Howard stands on third base during the Tigers home game against the...
Tigers top Hurricanes for eighth straight win