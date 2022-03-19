“Unacceptable”: Congresswoman demands answers after tornado strikes Marion County without warning

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Many residents had no idea what was happening as a tornado tore through homes and businesses along SR 200.

“At least in a hurricane you have some sort of warning. This was spontaneous, unattained no alarm no sirens nothing, ten seconds of terror,” said resident Frank Benintende.

The National Weather Service said during the storm the radar in Jacksonville was down for maintenance and just came back online Friday.

The radar in Tampa could only detect a storm that was over 9500 feet in elevation.

“It was absolutely unacceptable that there was no notice no warning. We have been working through the week to get answers, but the action more importantly when it comes to getting this action resolved,” said Congresswoman Kat Cammack.

Cammack added they’ve been having daily calls sometimes twice a day to get this issue resolved.

“We’re looking to make sure that it never happens again by making sure that one regional office is in charge instead of two.”

Some are calling for a radar system to be set up in North Central Florida, but that would take an act of congress.

“Looking at the future appropriations of how this will all layout in the needed coverage areas. So those meetings have been happening this week and we’re going to continue to have these conversations as we move into appropriations,” said Cammack.

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis visited the storm damage in Ocala. He announced more than $29 million is available to Floridians impacted in Marion, Clay, Putnam and Highlands county.

The money will help with services like emergency health, housing, debris removal, and transportation assistance.

