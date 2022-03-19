Youth in Lake City voice their opinions at an advisory council

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - “Young people are the future, especially in Lake City”

Young people, specifically ages 15 to 25, are now given a platform to impact that future.

“If their voice is valued then they can become more empowered and that is what we want” said Philip Mobley, manager at North Star Family Resource Center.

The Northstar Family Resource Center created the youth advisory council where they hold monthly “Let’s Talk Events”

Members discussed issues such as limited access to healthy food, trash and pollution, and ways to involve teens so they will not turn to violence.

“Doing stuff like this can help them, and basketball and getting them involved in sports” said Nathaniel Mobley, youth advisory board member.

Nathaniel Mobley spends a lot of his free time at the center and has discovered a new passion because of the board.

“Everyday I come here and tutor young kids. That’s a blessing in my life because you see how a young person’s mind is evolving and getting better”

Organizers of these “Let’s Talk Events” say giving the youth this platform will bring them belonging while giving adults a different lens into issues.

“Sometimes as an adult it is hard to remember where you were and what your headspace was at that age. So to get that fresh perspective of a high schooler or young adult it makes you see things in a different lens” said Brooklyn Kelly, community leadership and equity coordinator.

Before discussions began at the event, members created vision boards mapping out where they hope to be years from now.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.