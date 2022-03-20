Advertisement

Art submissions needed for the “Survivors of Violence Art” exhibit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are asking for art submissions from survivors of dating violence.

The 2022 Survivors of Violence Art exhibit will be held in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.

All original work including performance pieces will be presented at the Harn Museum from April 12th-17th.

The deadline to submit is March 31st.

