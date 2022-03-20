Florida blows 9th inning lead to lose weekend finale to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Al. (WCJB) - After defeating Alabama in back-to-back games of their Southeastern Conference opening series, the third and final game of the weekend was really of no consequence to Kevin O’Sullivan and his Florida Baseball team. However, since the two teams were keeping score, a sweep of a conference rival never hurts.

In light of that possibility, the Gators (15-5) couldn’t hold on to its one run lead entering the bottom of the 9th and allowed the Crimson Tide (13-8) to comeback and score two runs to win 8-7, marking the first victory for the Tide against the Gators since 2015.

Florida jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st. Wyatt Langford roped a double down the right field line to plate Sterlin Thompson for the game’s first run. B.T. Riopelle followed that up with the Gators second run as he was able to reach on an error and plate Langford.

In the bottom of the 2nd, with the bases loaded Andrew Pinckney grounded into what should’ve been a twin killing, inning ending, 6-4-3 double play, but instead, Colby Halter’s throw to first short-hopped Kendrick Calilao and got away from the first baseman. The error cost Florida a pair of runs to tie the game 2-2.

The orange and blue would get those two runs back in the top of the 4th, though. Thompson and Langford belted back-to-back solo home runs to push Florida out in front 4-2.

In the home-half of the 4th, the Tide returned the favor. Owen Diadoti blasted a 2-run homer over the right field fence off Brandon Neely to even the score 4-4.

Zane Denton added another run for Alabama in the 5th with a single to right. His base hit scored Bryce Eblin to give the Tide its first lead of the game.

Florida trailed by 5-4 until the top of the 8th, when Jud Fabian cracked his eighth homer of the season. The 2-run bomb gave the Gators a 6-5 lead. Caliloa added an insurance run to the orange and blue’s total that inning with an rbi single to right to plate Langford. The 7-5 advantage should’ve been enough to win the game at this point, but Alabama wasn’t done with their comeback effort.

The Tide got one run closer in the bottom of the 8th thanks to a solo home run by Denton, and provided the final two runs of the game in the bottom of the 9th.

With runners on the corners and one out, Jim Jarvis laid down a bunt that was rolling along the third base line, and potentially going to roll foul, but Florida reliever Blake Purnell touched it in fair territory and couldn’t make a play on the ball, which allowed Pinckney to score from third to tie the game 7-7.

A couple batters later, Denton ended the ballgame with a hard ground ball to the right side that got by the infield playing in. The winning run scored from third and Alabama pulled off the comeback to beat Florida.

Sunday’s loss to Alabama was the first for Florida since the 2015 season.

