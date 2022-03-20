Advertisement

Florida captures first SEC Championships meet since 2016

The Gators recorded a 198.2 to win their 11 SEC Championship
Florida's Leanne Wong during an NCAA gymnastics meet on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Columbia, Mo....
Florida's Leanne Wong during an NCAA gymnastics meet on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After winning their fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference regular season crown, by finishing the 2022 season undefeated - for a third straight year - the Gators Gymnastics team finally executed under the pressure of the SEC Championships to capture their eleventh conference title.

The No. 1 seed Gators entered the second session of the meet having not won the prestigious honor since the 2016 season, but since they were the highest seed in the competition, they got to keep their “home rotation”, which was a huge boost for rhythm and normalcy.

Trinity Thomas posted the highest score on vault of the meet. Her 9.975 was near perfection and helped Florida score a 49.475 as a team to lead after the first rotation.

On bars, Thomas again, shined with a 9.95, but she was also joined by teammate Megan Skaggs, who recorded an identical mark. Once again, the orange and blue registered a 49.475. It gave them a 98.95 after two rotations, which helped them keep a narrow lead against Alabama who had scored a 98.775.

On the beam, Leanne Wong was graceful as ever as she posted a 9.975 - it was also the highest score of the day on the apparatus. Florida recorded a team score of 49.7, which tied a school record for the appartus, which they set earlier this season. So, entering the final rotation, the Gators held a slim lead over the Crimson Tide by two-tenths of a point.

On floor, Thomas once again proved why she’s one of the best in the country as she earned a 9.975 to clinch the long overdue SEC Championship for Florida.

Thomas won the All-Around award by scoring a 39.825 as the Gators went on to win their eleventh team title.

