Florida falls to Xavier in second round of NIT Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering the second round of the NIT Tournament, both Florida and Xavier were being coached by interim head coaches, so it was anyone’s guess which team would prevail and advance to the Elite Eight at Madison Square Garden.

Despite shooting 46 percent in the first half and heading in to intermission tied 33-33, the Gators (20-14) made just 1-19 three point attempts, while shooting an ice cold 22 percent in the second half, on their way to lose 72-56 to the Musketeers (20-13).

Kowacie Reeves was one of three starters for the orange and blue in double figures. Reeves had a team-high 14 points. He was joined by Colin Castleton and Tyree Appleby, who each chipped in with 10 points a piece.

Brandon McKissic, Myreon Jones, and Phlandrous Fleming combined to shoot a paltry 4-25 from the field. McKissic was 0-4 on the day and Jones was 1-8 for the contest. The only basket Jones made was a three-pointer, but he missed his other seven attempts from the outside. Fleming was 3-13, including 0-6 from beyond the arch.

Florida held a 7-5 lead with 17:00 minutes to play in the first half, but that was the last time they ever led in the contest. From that point on, Xavier never trailed, as they had players score in double figures, which included a game-high 16 points by Nate Johnson.

The loss officially ends Florida’s season, and now, newly hired head coach Todd Golden will take over and begin a new chapter in the program’s history.

Colin Castleton and his teammates will have decisions to make in the coming days and weeks about whether or not they want to stay a Gator for another season or transfer or enter the NBA Draft.

