Florida pounds Texas A&M to clinch weekend series

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. (WCJB) - A day after getting blanked 5-0 by Texas A&M to even their second Southeastern Conference series of the 2022 season, Florida broke out the heavy artillery on Sunday to capture to the weekend series.

Behind Cheyenne Lindsey’s 3-run home run in the top of the 4th to give the the Gators (25-3) the lead for good, Florida crushed the Aggies (17-10) 11-3.

The orange and blue grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st off an A&M wild pitch that allowed Skylar Wallace to score, but in the same play, Charla Echols got caught in a run down and was tagged out trying to return to second base to end the inning.

In the home-half of the frame, The Aggies got the run back off a sacrifice fly by Trinity Cannon. The deep fly out brought in Koko Wooley from third to tie the game 1-1.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Haley Lee singled back up the middle off Florida starter Elizabeth Hightower to drive in Wooley for her second run scored of the game to give A&M a 2-1 advantage.

The top of the 4th is where the Gators broke the game wide open. With two runners on and no outs, Cheyenne Lindsey smashed a ball over the right field fence for a 3-run home run. Her second long ball of the season put Florida back in front 4-2, and this time the lead was for good.

A few batters later, Sam Roe belted a line drive to left field that one-hopped off the fence bringing in Avery Goelz to add an insurance run to make it 5-2.

Kendra Falby drove in Roe a couple pitches later on a fielders choice to end the inning with a 6-2 lead, as Florida scored five runs in the 4th.

Roe and Katie Kistler would each add an rbi single in the top of the 5th to make it 8-2.

Lee did hit a solo home run off Hightower in the bottom of the 5th to cut the A&M deficit to 8-3, but that was the last run the Aggies would produce.

Reagan Walsh put the finishing touches on the contest in the top of the 6th, when she crushed a 3-run homer.

Florida totaled 11 runs on 11 hits, as Hightower moved to 8-0 on the season to help the Gators win their 11th consecutive SEC series dating back to 2021.

