Florida softball loses first SEC game of the season to Texas A&M

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in the spring of 2022, the Gators Softball team lost a Southeastern Conference game.

Striking out a season-high 15 times, Florida (24-3) got blanked 5-0 by Texas A&M in the middle contest of their three game series.

The Aggies Makinzy Herzog was a force against the orange and blue in the circle. She entered the game tied for the nation’s second-lowest earned run average - 0.22 - and lived up to her hype.

Only Sam Roe and Katie Kistler were able to collect a hit off Herzog over the course of seven innings. Kistler was the star of the duo, going 2-2 with a pair of singles.

Kendra Falby, Reagan Walsh, Charla Echols, Hannah Adams, and Cheyenne Lindsey all struck out at least twice. Lindsey had the toughest day at the plate going down three times on strikes.

The bulk of the Aggies runs came in the bottom of the first when Shaylee Ackerman belted a grand slam with two outs off Florida starter Natalie Lugo. The early four run lead was more than enough run support for Herzog to handle, as she threw a complete game to collect her fifth win of the season.

Florida now enters the weekend finale needing to win or lose their first conference series in more than a year.

