Florida’s 18 hits overpower Alabama to clinch weekend series

Gators outscored Crimson Tide 19-10 over first two games of series
Wyatt Langford stands ready at the plate against Alabama.
Wyatt Langford stands ready at the plate against Alabama.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Al. (WCJB) - After collecting a dozen hits against the Crimson Tide’s pitching to win game one of their weekend series, 6-4, Florida feasted on it for a second consecutive night.

By recording 18 hits in Saturday’s middle contest to outscore Alabama 13-4, the Gators (15-4) clinched their Southeastern Conference opening series against the Crimson Tide (12-8).

After Wyatt Langford hammered a 2-run home run in the top of the 1st to give the orange and blue a quick, 2-0 lead, B.T. Riopelle followed Langford’s bomb with one of his own. The back-to-back homers pushed Florida’s lead to 3-0. It was the second straight game Riopelle homered off Alabama.

Over the next three innings, both teams would trade runs, but it was Alabama who evened the score at five all in the bottom of the 4th, thanks to sacrifice fly to left. What was a comfortable cushion for Kevin O’Sullivan’s squad had quickly evaporated.

In the top of the 5th, Langford cracked another long ball - this time a solo home run. His two home runs on the afternoon gave him seven on the season.

The Crimson Tide gifted the Gators another run in the inning when Colby Halter walked with the bases loaded to bring home Kendrick Calilao to make it 7-5.

The game got broken open in the top of the 6th, when Riopelle singled through the right side, despite the Crimson Tide playing the shift against him. His rbi single scored Langford from second. It improved their advantage to 8-5. The next batter, Calilao, blasted a 2-run home run to bring in Riopelle. Calilao’s home run continued to increase the growing lead to 10-5.

The third and final run of the 6th came courtesy of Kris Armstrong. Armstrong pulverized a fastball high over the left center field fence. His solo blast made it 11-5. He went 4-5 in the contest - marking the first time he’d ever collected four hits in a single game.

With the victory, Florida now enters Sunday’s series finale with a chance to sweep the series.

