Interlachen man found dead after a fatal crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An Interlachen man is dead after an early-morning crash in Putnam county.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, around 3:45 this morning,

A 30-year old man was driving a sedan on State Road 100 when he veered across the road.

He then went off the shoulder of the road and collided with a utility post.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and

the investigation into the crash by FHP is ongoing.

