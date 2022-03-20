Interlachen man found dead after a fatal crash
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An Interlachen man is dead after an early-morning crash in Putnam county.
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, around 3:45 this morning,
A 30-year old man was driving a sedan on State Road 100 when he veered across the road.
He then went off the shoulder of the road and collided with a utility post.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and
the investigation into the crash by FHP is ongoing.
