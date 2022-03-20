Interlachen man found dead after a fatal crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An Interlachen man is dead after an early-morning crash in Putnam county.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, around 3:45 this morning,

A 30-year old man was driving a sedan on State Road 100 when he veered across the road.

He then went off the shoulder of the road and collided with a utility post.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and

the investigation into the crash by FHP is ongoing.

