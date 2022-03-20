Advertisement

Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk

Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.(FDA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer.

It’s possible the bottles are contaminated with a bacteria called pluralibacter that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall have a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “z-u.”

Manufacturer Kao USA is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.

Anyone looking for more information on the recall or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville
UPDATE: Driver and victim identified in Alachua County pedestrian death

Latest News

The City Council of Lake City is meeting to discuss the candidate search for a city manager.
The Lake City City Council is meeting about the candidate search for a city manager
Their goal is to use data and scientific approaches to help reduce youth substance abuse in the...
The Community Council Against Substance Abuse in Marion County is having an online meeting
Christopher Delacerda spent five days in the hospital after he was shot while driving on a...
Freeway shooting victim recalls ‘waiting to die’ after bullet tore through jaw
The victim and his family believe the fact he is still alive is nothing short of a miracle.
Victim reflects on surviving freeway shooting: 'I got a second chance'
In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck