Man arrested in Alachua County for pointing rifle at another man during road rage incident

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Georgia man is behind bars in Alachua County after allegedly pointing a rifle at a man who flipped him the bird.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, 26-year-old Thomas Lambert was arrested after a victim says Lambert pointed an AK-47 style rifle at him while driving on I-75 in the county.

Officials report the victim gave Lambert the middle finger for tailgating before the incident

The victim called authorities leading to a deputy chasing lambert before pulling him over and arresting him.

Lambert is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

