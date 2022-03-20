Man arrested in Alachua County for pointing rifle at another man during road rage incident
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Georgia man is behind bars in Alachua County after allegedly pointing a rifle at a man who flipped him the bird.
According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, 26-year-old Thomas Lambert was arrested after a victim says Lambert pointed an AK-47 style rifle at him while driving on I-75 in the county.
Officials report the victim gave Lambert the middle finger for tailgating before the incident
The victim called authorities leading to a deputy chasing lambert before pulling him over and arresting him.
Lambert is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
TRENDING STORY: Protestors in Gainesville rallied against the so-called, “Don’t Say Gay” bill
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.