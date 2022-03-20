Protestors in Gainesville rallied against the so-called, “Don’t Say Gay” bill

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I am 77 and I can’t believe I am still fighting this fight” said one protestor.

That fight led hundreds of teachers, students, city leaders and more to gathered for a rally they call “We Say Gaynesville”.

“I want you to know that I love you all and your city loves you” Gainesville Mayor, Lauren Poe.

The bill would limit classroom discussion about sexuality and gender in grades kindergarten through third.

“It will silence us. It will push more kids to think that they are alone in this, but they are absolutely not. We see how many people are out here today we are not alone, we have never been alone” said 8th grader, Oliver Flanagan.

Alachua County students and teachers shared personal stories of the importance these discussions are.

“I do have a non-binary student in my class now and I’m so proud of their strength and the courage and their bravery to be their true self at such a young age and I would never want them to feel that they are unworthy of who they are and who they want to express themselves as” said 2nd grade teacher, Carrie Wells.

Multiple churches in faith leaders came out to the rally to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Being neutral is not acceptable anymore. We have to speak up and take a stand. Being a person of faith and being LGBTQ+ is not mutually exclusive” said Kristen Bryant from Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

The Florida senate passed the bill and it now awaits Governor Ron Desantis’ signature.

TV20 has spoken with multiple Republican leaders who say the bill has been misinterpreted and it’s focus is parental involvement and guidance.

