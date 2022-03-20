Three injured, one dead and suspect on the run after a shooting in Lake Butler

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 10pm on Saturday two people were shot outside a home on SW 1st Terrace in Lake Butler.

“I heard about 7 or 8 shots I told my wife those are gunshots there,” said Lorenza Griffin.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the shooter is 56-year-old, Anthony George.

According to the family, George shot William Hope Jr. multiple times and then shot his own girlfriend in the neck, and another woman was also grazed.

Officials said this was a domestic relations situation.

“A week before this happened, I rode by the guy that shot him and said hey man how’s it going? He said everything alright, but they said he’s been going around telling people whenever he saw him he was going to kill him,” said Griffin.

Neighbors and family said he loved his kids and always had fun.

“He was a great kid always making you laugh, smiling, every time he came by and blow his horn and speak to us. He used to stay with us with my son cause they grew up together. when we ate he ate.”

But Griffin said that Hope will never be forgotten.

“It hurt me real bad because he’s a real good guy, he never did anything to anyone he just liked to have fun and smile.”

After the shooting George fled the scene and is still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

