Alachua County is seeking help from business owners in the use of county land for waste processing or recycling

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is searching for business owners interested in using county land for waste processing or recycling.

The offer is to use the Eco Loop, which is 31 acres located in northeast Gainesville, near the Leveda Brown Environmental Park and Transfer Station.

Additional information on the project is available on the County’s Solicitation Opportunities webpage.

Any interested entrepreneurs are asked to submit questions or proposals through the county’s website.

