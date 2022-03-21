Alachua County is seeking help from business owners in the use of county land for waste processing or recycling

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is searching for business owners interested in using county land for waste processing or recycling.

The offer is to use the Eco Loop, which is 31 acres located in northeast Gainesville, near the Leveda Brown Environmental Park and Transfer Station.

Additional information on the project is available on the County’s Solicitation Opportunities webpage.

Any interested entrepreneurs are asked to submit questions or proposals through the county’s website.

TRENDING STORY: Art submissions needed for the “Survivors of Violence Art” exhibit

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.