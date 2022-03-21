Advertisement

Black women’s unit that sorted massive WWII mail backlog earns Congressional Gold Medal

An inspection of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion is taking place in this undated...
An inspection of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion is taking place in this undated photo. The battalion, who sorted a massive backlog of mail during World War II, is getting a Congressional Gold Medal decades after its service.(Source: Army/National Archives/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “No mail, low morale”: That was the motto of the “Six Triple Eight,” the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

The World War II-era Women’s Army Corps battalion of about 850 Black women sorted millions of pieces of mail in 1945.

Decades after their service in England and France, the women have earned a Congressional Gold Medal for their pioneering military service, devotion to duty and the part they played in boosting morale for people stationed in Europe during the war.

The group, who served at a time when the armed forces were segregated by both race and gender, faced quite the task when they arrived in England.

“The women of ‘Six Triple Eight’ confronted warehouses stacked to the ceiling with letters and packages. These buildings were unheated and dimly lit, the windows blacked out to prevent light showing during nighttime air raids. Rats sought out packages of spoiled cakes and cookies,” the Army said.

The group set up a new mail tracking system and cleared the six-month backlog of mail in just three months, processing about 17 million pieces of mail by the end of the war.

President Joe Biden signed the legislation awarding the honor to the unit on March 14. The White House hasn’t scheduled the award ceremony yet.

See a video tribute to the unit.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

Officials say a tiger mauled a 50-year-old worker at a Florida airboat attraction. The man...
Deputies: Man mauled by tiger at Florida airboat attraction
In this qualifying event for Red Bull’s national competition, students designed their own...
University of Florida students competed to win a flight to Europe with the best paper airplane
In this qualifying event for Red Bull’s national competition, students designed their own...
In this qualifying event for Red Bull’s national competition, students designed their own planes out of a single sheet of paper.
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 1 killed after tornado strikes New Orleans as storms tear into Deep South
Victim advocates speak out after string of domestic violence related shootings
Victim advocates speak out after string of domestic violence related shootings