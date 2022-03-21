BREAKING: Dead body found in car behind Elks Lodge Club
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The FDLE and Lake City police are investigating a body found in a car near Lake Desoto.
They say the body was found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle behind the Elks Lodge Club.
This is a developing story and we will bring you more information on-air and online as it becomes available.
