BREAKING: Dead body found in car behind Elks Lodge Club

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The FDLE and Lake City police are investigating a body found in a car near Lake Desoto.

They say the body was found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle behind the Elks Lodge Club.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information on-air and online as it becomes available.

