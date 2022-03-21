Advertisement

BREAKING: Medina Spirit trainer, Bob Baffert, has suspension upheld by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission judge

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WCJB) - Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Judge Thomas Wingate is upholding the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert.

Baffert trained Marion County-based horse and what was Kentucky Derby-winning horse, Medina Spirit.

The suspension comes after Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, after winning the Kentucky Derby last year.

The derby win was vacated in February.

In December of the same year, Medina Spirit died during a training session on a California track from what is believed to be cardiac arrest.

