BREAKING: Medina Spirit trainer, Bob Baffert, has suspension upheld by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission judge
(WCJB) - Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Judge Thomas Wingate is upholding the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert.
Baffert trained Marion County-based horse and what was Kentucky Derby-winning horse, Medina Spirit.
The suspension comes after Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, after winning the Kentucky Derby last year.
The derby win was vacated in February.
In December of the same year, Medina Spirit died during a training session on a California track from what is believed to be cardiac arrest.
