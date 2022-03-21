Advertisement

Florida sweeps Mississippi State for ninth straight win

The Florida Men's Tennis team dominated their SEC rival Mississippi State to win their ninth straight match.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 1 Florida Men’s Tennis team didn’t waste any time beating Southeastern Conference rival, Mississippi State 7-0 on Sunday at the Alfred Ringer Tennis Complex.

Despite losing the number one seed doubles match, the Gators (14-2) were able to claim the lone doubles point after winning the number two and three seeded matches to steal one from the Bulldogs (11-8).

In the singles matches, Ben Shelton lead the way at number one by beating Florian Broska 6-1, 7-5. Sam Riffice followed Shelton’s lead by defeating Nemanja Malesevic 7-5, 6-4.

The other four singles matches all went in favor of the orange and blue as well, except only one match went the full three sets - Josh Goodger needed all three sets to take down Alberto Colas in the number five singles match.

Florida’s won their last nine consecutive matches against SEC opponents dating back to February 20.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville
UPDATE: Driver and victim identified in Alachua County pedestrian death

Latest News

Florida shortstop Josh Rivera stands in the infield in the Gators game against Alabama.
Florida blows 9th inning lead to lose weekend finale to Alabama
Florida softball head coach Tim Walton looks on during the Gators game with Texas A&M.
Florida pounds Texas A&M to clinch weekend series
Florida freshman Kowacie Reeves runs back on defense against Xavier in the Gators second round...
Florida falls to Xavier in second round of NIT Tournament
Florida's Leanne Wong during an NCAA gymnastics meet on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Columbia, Mo....
Florida captures first SEC Championships meet since 2016