Florida sweeps Mississippi State for ninth straight win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 1 Florida Men’s Tennis team didn’t waste any time beating Southeastern Conference rival, Mississippi State 7-0 on Sunday at the Alfred Ringer Tennis Complex.

Despite losing the number one seed doubles match, the Gators (14-2) were able to claim the lone doubles point after winning the number two and three seeded matches to steal one from the Bulldogs (11-8).

In the singles matches, Ben Shelton lead the way at number one by beating Florian Broska 6-1, 7-5. Sam Riffice followed Shelton’s lead by defeating Nemanja Malesevic 7-5, 6-4.

The other four singles matches all went in favor of the orange and blue as well, except only one match went the full three sets - Josh Goodger needed all three sets to take down Alberto Colas in the number five singles match.

Florida’s won their last nine consecutive matches against SEC opponents dating back to February 20.

