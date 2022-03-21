Advertisement

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Score Major Brownie Points with Black Bean Brownies

Turn a sweet treat into an indulgent healthy dessert.
By Lisa Sacaccio
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you are avoiding sweets for Lent, or want a healthy alternative, Black Bean Brownies are your solution. Marisa Langton, a Trainer at Gainesville Health and Fitness shows us the simple recipe to make these chocolatey and fudgy treats.

Ingredients: 1/2 Cup Quick Cooking Oats; 1/4 Cup of Oil; 1/3 Cup of Pure Maple Syrup; 2 Tablespoons of Sugar; 1 Teaspoon of Baking Powder, 1 Teaspoon of Vanilla, 2 Tablespoons of Cocoa Powder, A Sprinkle of Salt; 1 - 15oz Can Unseasoned Black Beans; 1/2 Cup of Chocolate Chips; Grease/Pam to grease the pan

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Add oats, oil, maple syrup, sugar, baking powder, vanilla, cocoa powder, and salt together in a mixing bowl. Set aside.

3. Rinse black beans thoroughly to get rid of juices, and throw into a food processor or blender. Purée 3 to 5 minutes until a smooth paste. Add in some water to help even the mixture out.

4. Dump puréed beans into bowl with oats, oil, maple syrup, sugar, baking powder, vanilla, cocoa powder, and salt. Mix together.

5. Sprinkle in some of the chocolate chips, leaving a few for the end. Fold them into the mixture.

6. Grease an 8 x 8 pan, and poor in batter. Even it out, and then sprinkle the rest of the chocolate chips on top.

7. Place brownies in the oven, and bake for 15 - 18 minutes.

8. When done, take out and let cool for about 10 minutes.

9. Slice and enjoy!

Visit GHF’s website at ghfc.com for their full class schedule, or give them a call at 352 -377- 4955.

This segment is sponsored by Gainesville Health and Fitness.

