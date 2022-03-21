Gainesville man wounded after a two-vehicle crash in Starke

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a Gainesville man is badly hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Starke.

The 25-year-old man was driving an SUV south on US Highway 301 around 12:45 Monday morning.

Troopers say he slowed down for a red light at the intersection with county road 227.

Another south-bound vehicle hit the SUV in the rear.

Troopers say the impact sent both vehicles across the highway flipping them over.

